Daily Dividend Report: RPRX,BPT,EME,GIM,USA

Royalty Pharma today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per Class A share, reflecting a 5.3% increase in the company's quarterly dividend over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2023.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust announced that unitholders will receive a dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2023. EMCOR Group is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Templeton Global Income Fund today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0308 per share, payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 19, 2023.

The Board of Trustees of Liberty All-Star Equity Fundhas declared a distribution of $0.15 per share payable on March 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 20, 2023, ex-dividend date of January 19, 2023. This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 10 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2.5 percent.

