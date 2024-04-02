Daily Dividend Report: RPM,UMH,OZK,CMRE,ALG

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on April 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 19, 2024. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 10% in October 2023 marked RPM's 50th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.4 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders.

On April 1, 2024, UMH Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 4.9% increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, raising it to $0.215 per share from $0.205 per share. The dividend is payable June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024. This represents an annual dividend rate of $0.86 per share.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.39 per share, up $0.01, or 2.63% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on April 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 12, 2024. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-five quarters.

Costamare has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of US $0.115 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend for the common stock is payable on May 6, 2024, to holders of record of common stock as of April 19, 2024.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. Payment will be made on April 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2024.

