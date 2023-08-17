Ross Stores announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per common share, payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 5, 2023.

NOV today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on September 29, 2023 to each stockholder of record on September 15, 2023.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 28, 2023.

Cboe Global Markets, the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023, representing a 10 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.50 per share. The third-quarter 2023 dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2023.

Winnebago Industries, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on September 27, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2023. Today's dividend declaration represents a 15 percent increase, or $0.04 per share, from the previous quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROST,NOV,NOC,CBOE,WGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.