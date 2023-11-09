Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on January 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2024. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2023, or an expected $0.27 increase on an annual basis, $0.0675 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirty-first consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

The Board of Directors of BD or Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per common share, an increase of 4.4% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to holders of record on December 8, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2024 is $3.80 per share.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 641st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.256 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.072 per share, is payable on December 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for December's dividend is November 30, 2023.

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 12, 2023 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on November 27, 2023.

Public Storage announced today that on November 8, 2023, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common quarterly dividend of $3.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on December 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROP,BDX,O,TSCO,PSA

