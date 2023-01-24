Daily Dividend Report: ROL,MRK,WFC,CR,HAL

Markets
Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2023. Payment will be made on April 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share, payable March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 3, 2023, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

Crane Holdings, a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2023.

Halliburton's board of directors has declared a 2023 first quarter dividend of sixteen cents per share on the Company's common stock payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

