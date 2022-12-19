Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.79 per share. The $0.79 dividend is payable on January 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2023. The ex-dividend date is January 9, 2023.

Today, the board of directors of Ingredion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2023.

Franchise Group today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.625 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on or about January 17, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on the close of business on January 3, 2023.

Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q1 2023 dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RL,MSM,INGR,FRG,PEGA

