Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on the Ralph Lauren Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 23.5 cents per common share, payable on August 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023. The Company has approximately 168.9 million shares outstanding.

The board of directors of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment insights, today declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share, consistent with the dividend paid in April. The dividend is payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on July 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $15.14 on June 16, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.3%.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RL,MRVL,GGG,MORN,APLE

