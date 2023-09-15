RLJ Lodging Trust previously announced in its Q2 2023 Earnings Release that its Board of Trustees had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on November 9, 2023 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2023 and is Nucor's 202nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share to be paid on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2023. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13.7% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the third quarter of 2023. The Common Stock dividend is $1.65 per share and is payable October 16, 2023, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of September 29, 2023.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.071 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.28 per share. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RLJ,NUE,KR,AVB,WPC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.