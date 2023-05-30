RCI Hospitality Holdings, announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ending June 30, 2023. The 3Q23 dividend is payable June 28, 2023, to holders of record June 14, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2023. This marks RCI's 30th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2023. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.05 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on June 20, 2023 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 8, 2023.

Silvercorp Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2023, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 29, 2023.

Consolidated Water, a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The cash dividend is payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RICK,EXR,BSY,SVM,CWCO

