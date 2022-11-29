Daily Dividend Report: RGCO,FSV,VGR,TOWN,ESLT

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, at its meeting on November 28, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1975 per share on the Company's common stock. The indicated annual dividend is $0.79 per share, a $0.01 or 1.3% per share increase over the prior annual level. The Company has now increased the annual dividend 19 consecutive years. Paul Nester, CEO of RGC Resources, stated, "We continue to be pleased with the solid operational and financial performance of the Roanoke Gas utility and this dividend increase reflects our commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value." The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 18, 2023. This is the Company's 315th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

FirstService announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of US$0.2025 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2023 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Vector Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on December 20, 2022 to holders of record as of December 9, 2022. '

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors on November 23, 2022 declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on January 12, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Elbit Systems declared a dividend of $0.5 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend's record date is December 27, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2023.

