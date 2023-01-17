Ritchie Bros. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2023.

Kinetik Holdings has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The announced quarterly dividend is consistent with prior communications and will be paid on Thursday, February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of market close on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.34 per share payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2023. The increased dividend will be effective for the full 2023 fiscal year. This is a 6.25% increase from the previous US$0.32 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 16th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders.

Mercantile Bank announced today that on January 12, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on March 15, 2023, to holders of record as of March 3, 2023. The $0.33 cash dividend represents an increase of over 3 percent from the $0.32 regular cash dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RBA,CBT,KNTK,FNV,MBWM

