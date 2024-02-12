News & Insights

Markets
R

Daily Dividend Report: R, WMG, BMI, POR, PCH

February 12, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Ryder System (R) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock to be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.

Warner Music Group declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on WMG's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024.

The Badger Meter (BMI) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share to shareholders of record on February 23, 2024, payable March 8, 2024.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.475 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2024.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2024.

Daily Dividend Report: R, WMG, BMI, POR, PCH
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: R, WMG, BMI, POR, PCH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

R
WMG
BMI
POR
PCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.