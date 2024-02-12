Ryder System (R) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock to be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.

Warner Music Group declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on WMG's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024.

The Badger Meter (BMI) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share to shareholders of record on February 23, 2024, payable March 8, 2024.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.475 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2024.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: R, WMG, BMI, POR, PCH

