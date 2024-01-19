Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,TXN,VLO,ED,PAYX

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 21, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 13, 2024, to stockholders of record on Jan. 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has approved an increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.02 per share to $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero's common stock to $4.28 per share.

Consolidated Edison, declared a quarterly dividend of 83 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 14, 2024, an annualized increase of 8 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.24 a share. "The 50th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers during the clean energy transition," said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company now plans to target a dividend payout ratio of between 55% and 65% of its adjusted earnings in anticipation of higher levels of future capital investment and the associated funding needs.

Paychex, a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, today announced a quarterly dividend of $.89 per share payable February 27, 2024. The dividend is available to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2024. Paychex also announced that the company's board of directors have authorized the purchase of up to $400 million of its common stock beginning February 1, 2024. The authorization expires May 31, 2027.

