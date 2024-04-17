Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,PEG,ENTG,SON,CFG

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per common share, payable on June 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.60 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2024. All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024.

Entegris, a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on May 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco today increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.52 per share from the previous quarterly distribution of $0.51 per share. This new dividend will be paid on June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2024. With this increase, Sonoco's annualized dividend payout moves to $2.08 per share. According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 396th consecutive quarter and 99th, year dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 41st consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on April 15, 2024, the Company's dividend provides an approximate 3.6 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Citizens Financial Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2024.

