Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.09 per share, or a rate of $0.36 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 9, 2024.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. Dividends on the common stock are payable on May 1, 2024, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on April 10, 2024.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.70 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 50 consecutive years. The Company's philosophy is to share cash flow through dividends while maintaining a conservative balance sheet with continued capacity to build its distribution network.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an annual dividend increase from $0.228 to $0.236 per share. The increase is effective as of today, and the Utz Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.059 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on May 2, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, today declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 17, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PWR,T,WSO,UTZ,AYI

