The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing a 10% increase. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2024. "The dividend increase reflects the confidence we have in our growing mid-cycle cash flow generation and disciplined approach to capital allocation, including a secure, competitive and growing dividend," said Mark Lashier, president and CEO of Phillips 66. "Since our formation in 2012, we have steadily raised our dividend, resulting in a 16% compound annual growth rate. We are well-positioned to continue delivering significant shareholder value through the successful execution of our strategic priorities, including returning $13 billion to $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases between July 2022 and year-end 2024."

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

The TJX Companies today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.375 per share, payable June 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.55 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of May 5, 2024, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business April 15, 2024.

PennantPark Investment declares its monthly distribution for April 2024 of $0.07 per share, payable on May 1, 2024 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PSX,MUR,TJX,PNC,PNNT

