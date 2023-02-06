Daily Dividend Report: PSA,RTX,APA,MSA,KNX

Markets
Public Storage announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a 50% increase in the Company's regular common quarterly dividend from $2.00 to $3.00 per share. The distribution equates to an annualized increase to the Company's regular common dividend from $8.00 to $12.00 per share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to the Company's various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023. "We are pleased to announce a 50% common dividend increase as we continue to deliver strong financial performance," said Joe Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 23, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 24, 2023. Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The board of directors of APA has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable May 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 21, 2023, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety declared a first quarter dividend of 46 cents per share on common stock, payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2023. The dividend was declared on January 17.

The Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Board has declared the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, which is a $0.02 increase from the Company's existing quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The Company's dividend is payable to stockholders of record on March 3, 2023 and is expected to be paid on March 27, 2023.

