Daily Dividend Report: PNC,RPM,ALG,UMH,OZK

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.55 per share, an increase of $0.05 cents per share, or 3%, from the second quarter dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Aug. 5, 2023, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business July 17, 2023.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on July 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2023. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.0 percent in October 2022 marked RPM's 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.2 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $87.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 1.9 percent.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. Payment will be made on August 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2023.

On July 3, 2023, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.205 per share payable September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.82 per share.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.36 per share, up $0.01, or 2.86% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on July 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-two quarters.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PNC,RPM,ALG,UMH,OZK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.