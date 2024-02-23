Prologis (PLD) approved a plan to raise the company's annualized dividend by 10% to $3.84 per share of common stock. The board declared a regular cash dividend of $0.96 per share of the company's common stock, payable on March 29, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2024.

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) approved an increase in the company's per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.14 to $1.16 commencing with the dividend for the first quarter of the year, payable March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2024.

The UnitedHealth Group (UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.88 per share, to be paid on March 19, 2024, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business March 11, 2024.

LyondellBasell has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PLD, ALL, LHX, UNH, LYB

