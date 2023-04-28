Daily Dividend Report: PH,SYY,TXN,PAYX,XOM

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023. The dividend is payable June 2, 2023. The dividend represents an 11% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share and is the company's 292ndconsecutive quarterly dividend. "This double-digit increase in our quarterly dividend reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to consistently generate strong cash flow," said Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our record of increasing our annual dividend payout now stands at 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index, and continues to be a priority for capital allocation."

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 1 cent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 per share from the current $0.49 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, payable May 16, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 8, 2023.

Paychex, a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced that its board of directors approved a $.10 increase in the company's regular quarterly dividend, an increase of 13 percent. The dividend will increase from $.79 per share to $.89 per share and is payable May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record May 11, 2023. "Our board's decision to again increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates our strong financial position and confidence in our ability to continue to return value to our shareholders, while also investing for growth in the business today and in the future," said Paychex President and CEO, John Gibson. In fiscal 2023, ending on May 31, 2023, Paychex expects to return approximately $1.2 billion in dividends to shareholders.

Exxon Mobil declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 16, 2023.

