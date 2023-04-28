Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 1 cent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 per share from the current $0.49 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.
The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, payable May 16, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 8, 2023.
Paychex, a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced that its board of directors approved a $.10 increase in the company's regular quarterly dividend, an increase of 13 percent. The dividend will increase from $.79 per share to $.89 per share and is payable May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record May 11, 2023. "Our board's decision to again increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates our strong financial position and confidence in our ability to continue to return value to our shareholders, while also investing for growth in the business today and in the future," said Paychex President and CEO, John Gibson. In fiscal 2023, ending on May 31, 2023, Paychex expects to return approximately $1.2 billion in dividends to shareholders.
Exxon Mobil declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 16, 2023.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PH,SYY,TXN,PAYX,XOM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.