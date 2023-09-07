Daily Dividend Report: PHM,BEN,NJR,VZ,HES

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable October 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2023.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share payable on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 29, 2023. The quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources unanimously approved a 7.7 percent increase in the quarterly dividend rate to $0.42 per share from $0.39 per share. The new quarterly rate will be effective with the dividend payable October 2, 2023 to shareowners of record on September 20, 2023. This dividend replaces the previously announced dividend of $0.39 per share approved on July 12, 2023 for shareowners of record on September 20, 2023. The new annual dividend rate will be $1.68 per share. NJR has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952, and has raised the dividend every year for the last 28 years.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 66.50 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2023. This is the 17th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase. Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $5.5 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2023.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 29, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2023.

