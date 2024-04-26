Parker Hannifin (PH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2024. The dividend is payable June 7, 2024. The dividend represents a 10% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per common share and will be the 296th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 per share from the current $0.50 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 26, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2024.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

Chevron (CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and sixty-three cents per share, payable June 10, 2024, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on May 17, 2024.

Bank of America Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.24 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PH, SYY, XOM, CVX, BAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.