Daily Dividend Report: PGR,ITIC,DKS,TRN,VGR

On March 3, 2023, the Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of April 5, 2023.

Investors Title announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.46 per share to shareholders of record March 21, 2023, payable March 31, 2023. Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

On March 6, 2023, the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.00 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023. This dividend represents an increase of 105% over the Company's previous quarterly per share amount and is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $4.00 per share.

Trinity Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 236th consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Vector Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 30, 2023 to holders of record as of March 17, 2023.

