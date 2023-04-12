Daily Dividend Report: PG,CAT,O,CAG,QCOM

The Board of Directors of Procter & Gamble declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the Common Stock payable on or after May 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023. This represents a three percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. This dividend increase will mark the 67th consecutive year that P&G has increased its dividend and the 133rd consecutive year that P&G has paid a dividend since its incorporation in 1890. It reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty cents per share of common stock, payable May 19, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 29 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 634th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2550 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.060 per share, is payable on May 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for April's dividend is April 28, 2023.

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

