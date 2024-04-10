The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.0065 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after May 15, 2024 to Common Stock shareowners of record at the close of business on April 19, 2024, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareowners of record at the start of business on April 19, 2024. This represents a seven percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend.

Tanger (SKT) approved a 5.8% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $1.04 to $1.10 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on May 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2024.

Caterpillar (CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and thirty cents ($1.30) per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2024.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share of common stock payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PG, SKT, CAT, CTAS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.