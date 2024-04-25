Daily Dividend Report: PFE, SCHW, CI, MPC, AVY

Pfizer (PFE) declared a $0.42 second-quarter 2024 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 14, 2024, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

The Charles Schwab Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2024.

The Cigna Group (CI) declared a cash dividend of $1.40 per share of its common stock, payable on June 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 16, 2024.

Avery Dennison (AVY) has increased the company's quarterly dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, representing an increase of approximately 9% over the previous dividend rate. The dividend for the second quarter is payable on June 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2024.

