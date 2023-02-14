Daily Dividend Report: PEG,TRP,ADC,SSNC,AVNT

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.57 per share quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2023, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023. This action represents a $0.03 per share, or 5.6% increase, in the company's quarterly common stock dividend and brings the 2023 indicative annual rate to $2.28 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. "We are pleased to be able to increase the cash return to our shareholders. PSEG's 116-year dividend track record is a testament to unwavering financial discipline, supported by our solid balance sheet and improved business mix. This increase in the indicative 2023 rate extends PSEG's record of consistent and sustainable growth in the common dividend, marking the 19th annual increase in the last 20 years," said Ralph LaRossa, chair, president and chief executive officer of PSEG.

TC Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.240 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share, representing a 5.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share from the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable March 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

SS&C Technologies Holdings today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.20 per share, consistent with its quarterly dividend policy. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Avient, a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-four and three-quarters cents per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on April 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 14, 2023.

