Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change—, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2023 dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

The board of directors of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment insights, today declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share, consistent with the dividend paid in January. The dividend is payable April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.2708 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.25 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PEGA,BXP,MORN,RL,SLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.