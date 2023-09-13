PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven cents per share, payable on December 6, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on October 27, 2023 to holders of record on October 12, 2023.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2560 per share from $0.2555 per share. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 2, 2023. This is the 122nd dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for October's dividend is September 29, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.066 per share.

The board of directors of APA has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable Nov. 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on Oct. 23, 2023, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.40 per share of common stock to be paid on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 13, 2023. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on October 25, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PCAR,DHR,O,APA,MAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.