Daily Dividend Report: PCAR,AWK,PWR,MA,DE

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared an extra cash dividend of three dollars and twenty cents per share, payable on January 4, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

American Water Works announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.7075 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of February 8, 2024. This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced in April 2023.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.09 per share, or a rate of $0.36 per share on an annualized basis, which represents an approximately 12.5% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2023. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2024.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 66 cents per share, a 16 percent increase over the previous dividend of 57 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2024 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $11 billion of its Class A common stock. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of the company's previously announced $9 billion program. As of December 1, 2023, the company had approximately $3.5 billion remaining under the current approved share repurchase program.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable February 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 12 cents per share over the previous level of $1.35.

