Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.56 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, payable January 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023. The fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1.82%, from the prior quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital's board of directors voted today to raise the Company's dividend by about 1.7%, or 6 cents per common share annually. This action will result in an indicated annual dividend of $3.52 per share - or $0.88 per share quarterly. The declared quarterly dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 1, 2023.

Brown & Brown today announced that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2023. The dividend represents a 13% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share and is Brown & Brown's 30th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 46 cents per common share, payable Dec. 15 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Dec. 1.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.24 per share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PB,PNW,BRO,KO,BAC

