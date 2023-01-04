Daily Dividend Report: OZK,ALG,LXFR,DUK,PNC

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.34 per share, up $0.01, or 3.03% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2023. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty quarters.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, approving an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.18 per share to $0.22 per share. Payment will be made on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2023.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 13, 2023.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.005 per share. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2023.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Feb. 5, 2023, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 17, 2023.

