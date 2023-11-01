Occidental announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on January 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 8, 2023.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.13 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 8, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2023.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2023.

Est—e Lauder will pay a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on December 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per common share to be paid on December 12, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2023. This amount represents a 5 percent increase over last year's dividend and approximately 25 percent of the trailing-twelve-month Non-GAAP net income through September 30, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OXY,LLY,KHC,EL,CDW

