Wabtec announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on June 11, 2024, to holders of record on May 28, 2024.
Old Dominion Freight Line today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock, payable on June 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2024. After giving effect to the Company's March 2024 two-for-one stock split, this dividend payment represents a 30% increase to the quarterly cash dividend paid in June 2023.
The Board of Directors of Xylem, has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.36 per share payable on June 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2024.
On May 16, 2024, PG&E declared its second-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: O,WAB,ODFL,XYL,PCG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.