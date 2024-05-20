Daily Dividend Report: O,WAB,ODFL,XYL,PCG

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2625 per share from $0.2570 per share. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 3, 2024. This is the 125th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.150 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.084 per share. "Realty Income's mission is to provide stockholders with a dependable monthly dividend that grows over time," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is the 107th consecutive quarter that we have declared a dividend increase since our 1994 NYSE listing and represents the 647th consecutive monthly dividend throughout our 55-year operating history. With the payment of the June dividend, stockholders will realize a 2.1% increase in the amount of the dividend as compared to the previous month. Today's increase reflects our confidence in the cash flow generating capabilities of our business."

Wabtec announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on June 11, 2024, to holders of record on May 28, 2024.

Old Dominion Freight Line today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock, payable on June 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2024. After giving effect to the Company's March 2024 two-for-one stock split, this dividend payment represents a 30% increase to the quarterly cash dividend paid in June 2023.

The Board of Directors of Xylem, has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.36 per share payable on June 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2024.

On May 16, 2024, PG&E declared its second-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: O,WAB,ODFL,XYL,PCG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.