The board of directors of ONEOK today increased ONEOK's quarterly dividend to 95.5 cents per share, an increase of 2%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.82 per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 30, 2023.

Brown & Brown announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable March 10 to shareholders of record Feb. 17. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 51 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 498th consecutive dividend payment.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the fourth quarter, $1.11 annualized, payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023. This dividend is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021.

Universal Health Services announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OKE,BRO,PPG,KMI,UHS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.