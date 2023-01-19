Markets
OKE

Daily Dividend Report: OKE,BRO,PPG,KMI,UHS

January 19, 2023 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The board of directors of ONEOK today increased ONEOK's quarterly dividend to 95.5 cents per share, an increase of 2%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.82 per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 30, 2023.

Brown & Brown announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable March 10 to shareholders of record Feb. 17. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 51 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 498th consecutive dividend payment.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the fourth quarter, $1.11 annualized, payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023. This dividend is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021.

Universal Health Services announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

Daily Dividend Report: OKE,BRO,PPG,KMI,UHS
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OKE,BRO,PPG,KMI,UHS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE
BRO
PPG
KMI
UHS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.