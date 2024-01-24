The board of directors of ONE Gas today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2024 by 1 cent per share to 66 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.64 per share. The dividend is payable March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 23, 2024. The Company expects an average annual dividend increase of 1% to 2% through 2028, with a target dividend payout ratio of approximately 55% to 65% of net income, subject to approval by the board of directors.

Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2024. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 166 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, a level 3.4 percent higher than its previous regular quarterly payout. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2024. This represents the 52nd consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend to shareholders.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share, payable March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Feb. 2, 2024.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2024 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OGS,NSC,KMB,WFC,LMT

