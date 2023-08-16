Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 638th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2555 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.066 per share, is payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 31, 2023.

Genuine Parts announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of ninety-five cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable October 2, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

H&R Block announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 10%, representing the seventh increase in seven years. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.32 per share, payable on October 4, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023.

Amkor Technology a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 25, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: O,GPC,MTB,HRB,AMKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.