New York Mortgage Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The dividend will be payable on October 26, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 21, 2023.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2023, with a payment date of October 26, 2023.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 11, 2023, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2023, with a payment date of October 27, 2023.

Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.35 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NYMT,ORCL,BKE,BHE,FITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.