Daily Dividend Report: NWL,L,EXP,WM,LEG

Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 12, 2024, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share payable Dec. 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on Dec. 1, 2023.

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the fourth quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the Dividend Kings. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.84 per share, the yield is 7.8%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $23.60 per share.

