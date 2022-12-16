Daily Dividend Report: NWFL,EQR,TRIN,T,STT

James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial announced that the Board of Directors declared a $0.29 per share quarterly dividend, payable February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. The $0.29 per share represents an increase of 3.6% over the cash dividend declared in the third quarter of this year and the fourth quarter of 2021. During 2022, total cash dividends declared were $1.13 per share, compared to the $1.06 per share declared in 2021.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.625 per share will be paid on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2023.

Trinity Capital, a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies, today announced that on December 15, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.61 per share with respect to the quarter ending December 31, 2022, consisting of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend represents an increase of 2.2% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. The dividends are payable on February 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on January 10, 2023.

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock, payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.

