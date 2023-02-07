Northern Oil and Gas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock. NOG's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.34 per share, representing a 13% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2023.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share payable March 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 10, 2023.

Simon—, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 for the first quarter of 2023. This is an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 7, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2023.

Chemours, a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced today that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NOG,WM,SPG,L,CC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.