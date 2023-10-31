Northern Oil and Gas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock. The Company also announced its current plan with respect to quarterly dividends for 2024. NOG's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share, representing a ~5% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2023.

Simon—, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.90 for the fourth quarter of 2023. This is an increase of $0.10, or 5.6% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023.

T. Rowe Price Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share payable December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable December 9, 2023 to stockholders of record November 10, 2023. With the payment of the December 9, 2023 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on December 11, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NOG,SPG,TROW,IBM,PAYC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.