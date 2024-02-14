Northrop Grumman (NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business February 26, 2024.

AIG declared a quarterly cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.36 per share. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2024.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2024.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) declared its first-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

Waste Connections (WCN) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on March 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NOC, AIG, KHC, PCG, WCN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.