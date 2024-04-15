Daily Dividend Report: NNN,CRS,AON,MPW,COKE

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable June 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 23, 2024. The ex-dividend date is April 22, 2024.
Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per outstanding Class A ordinary shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.615 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2024.
Medical Properties Trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on May 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2024.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.
