The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable June 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 23, 2024. The ex-dividend date is April 22, 2024.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per outstanding Class A ordinary shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.615 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2024.

Medical Properties Trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on May 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2024.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NNN,CRS,AON,MPW,COKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.