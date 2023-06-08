The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the second quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend of $0.65 per common share. This dividend is payable July 31, 2023, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2023.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.72 per share on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 11, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023 and is Nucor's 201st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. This upcoming dividend payment will be made on July 10, 2023, to holders of record as of June 22, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NLY,UHT,GD,NUE,KLIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.