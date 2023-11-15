NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.370 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 9 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.340 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on January 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 4, 2023.

Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.545 per share on its common shares representing an increase of approximately 5% over the prior quarter dividend. "The increase is supported by our improved operational performance and is consistent with our focus on growing free funds flow to support strong shareholder returns, which includes a sustainable and competitive dividend," said Rich Kruger, Suncor President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable December 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.'

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's annual calendar year common stock dividend of approximately 7% from $1.50 to $1.60 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.40 per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NKE,AX,SU,RGLD,MTB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.