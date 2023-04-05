Daily Dividend Report: NJR,ROK,MUR,FDX,UNF

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of June 14, 2023. The Company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 12, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

The FedEx Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend rate on its common stock of 10%, or $0.44 per share, to $5.04 per share for fiscal 2024. The Board today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share of FedEx common stock. The dividend is payable July 3, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2023.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.310 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.248 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 8, 2023.

