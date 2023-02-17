Daily Dividend Report: NEE,KO,FDX,K,ABBV

The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4675 per share, an approximate 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2022 of targeting roughly 10% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2024, off a 2022 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2023.

The Coca-Cola Board of Directors approved raising the quarterly dividend approximately 4.6 percent from 44 cents to 46 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.84 per share, up from $1.76 per share in 2022. The first quarter dividend is payable April 3 to shareowners of record as of March 17. The company returned $7.6 billion in dividends to shareowners in 2022, bringing the total amount of dividends paid to shareowners since Jan. 1, 2010, to $76.8 billion.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on FedEx common stock. The dividend is payable April 3, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is February 28, 2023. This is the 393rd dividend that Kellogg has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 270 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NEE,KO,FDX,K,ABBV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.