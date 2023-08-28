Daily Dividend Report: M,ZBH,CINF,EGP,SMMF

The board of directors of Macy's today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 16.54 cents per share on Macy's common stock, payable October 2, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2023. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 75-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023. Steven J. Johnston, chairman and chief executive officer, commented, "The payment of this dividend in October will complete our 63rd year of increasing annual cash dividends. Cincinnati Financial's financial strength remains in excellent shape, giving us the confidence and ability to continue executing on our proven strategy to achieve the profitable growth of our insurance operations. Our strong operations, in turn, create the basis for rewarding shareholders in the near-term through dividend payments and in the long-term through share price appreciation."

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $1.27 per share from $1.25 per share. Projected total dividends per share for 2023 are expected to represent an increase of 7.2% over total dividends declared in 2022. The $1.27 per share dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on September 29, 2023. This dividend is the 175th consecutive quarterly cash distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.08 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 28 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 12 years.

Summit Financial Group announces its Board of Directors recently declared a third quarter 2023 dividend of $0.22 per share payable on September 29, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023, representing a 10 percent increase compared to $0.20 paid in Q2 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: M,ZBH,CINF,EGP,SMMF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.