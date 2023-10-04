The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2023.

PennantPark Investment declares its monthly distribution for October 2023 of $0.07 per share, payable on November 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2023. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per ordinary share, or $3.00 per share annualized. The dividend is payable December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on November 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2023.

Compass Diversified, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is payable on October 26, 2023 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of October 19, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MUR,PNNT,TT,CAG,CODI

